Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Class 10th,12th Result To Be Announced Anytime Soon At mahahsscboard.in- Check Date, Time, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the result release date of Maharashtra SSC, and HSC results soon on the official website. According to past trends, the Maharashtra Board will release the HSC results before the SSC results in 2023. According to the latest reports, the Class 12 results will be announced on May 21, and the Class 10 results will be released in the last week of May.

The outcome date will be posted here as soon as it is verified. From 2018 through 2022, Maharashtra SSC results were issued in the first week of June, the second last week, or the last week of June, with the exception of 2021, when the results were released in July and no exams were held due to COVID.

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Exam Date

According to the schedule, the Maharashtra SSC exam 2023 was held from March 2 to 25 and the HSC exam was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. Once the results are released the link to check the scorecard will be available on the MSBSHSE portal. Students will be required to enter their credentials details such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and other required details.

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, click on the results (Class 10, 12) link

After being redirected to another page, enter the required details

Post submitting the same, the result will open up on the screen

Go through the same and download it

Take its printout for future reference

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Total Candidates

Around 15,77,256 candidates across the state registered for the Maharashtra 10th exams 2023 and are awaiting their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. There were 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls among the total candidates who took the tests, which were held in a total of 5,033 exam centers. Students will be able to view their results by providing their roll number and the first name of their mother.