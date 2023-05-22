Maharashtra Board Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Results To Be OUT Soon At mahresult.nic.in- Check Date, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Result 2023 on the main official website i.e mahahsscboard. Students who took the Maharashtra Board Class 10th and 12th exams can see their results via the official websites, mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in. The Board is yet to finalize the date and timing for the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2023. As per the media reports, the results will be out by the last week of May, however, there's no official information yet.

The Maharashtra Board SSC exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023, whereas the Maharashtra Board HSC exams were held between February 21 and March 21, 2023. According to sources, nearly 15 lakh students took the SSC exams, while 14 lakh students took the HSC board examination. The tests were held in 5,033 exam locations throughout the state.

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the Maharashtra HSC, SSC result link.

Submit your roll number and the Maharashtra Board result will appear on the screen.

Verify the details mentioned in the result PDF and download it.

Take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th, 12th result 2023 for future reference.

According to local media reports, almost 15,77,256 students enrolled for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the test. Approximately 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exams.