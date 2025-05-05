Maharashtra Board Result 2025: MSBSHSE Class 12th Result DECLARED At mahresult.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results today, May 5. This year, 91.88% of students have passed the exams. However, the direct result link will be activated at 1 PM. Once available, students can check their results on maharesult.nic.in, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and results.digilocker.gov.in. To download the marksheet, students need to enter their roll number and mother’s name as mentioned on the admit card. Please note that the online marksheet is provisional. The original marksheets will be distributed by respective schools in the coming days. The MSBSHSE will activate the HSC result link today, May 5, at 1 PM.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Steps to check result online here

Go to the official result websites — hscresult.mkcl.org or mahahsscboard.in. On the homepage, click the link for ‘HSC/Class 12 Result 2025’. Enter your roll number and mother’s first name as prompted. Your Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Download the PDF of your mark sheet. Save a copy for future reference.

The HSC marksheet will show subject-wise scores along with the overall performance. This year, the Maharashtra Board held the Class 12 exams from February 11 to March 11, 2025, with over 15 lakh students taking part across the state.

Students who do not pass the Maharashtra Class 12 exams in 2025 can take the supplementary exams. The full schedule for these exams will be released after the results are announced. To be eligible for the supplementary exams, students must have failed in no more than two subjects, submit their application before the deadline, and pay the required fee on time. To pass the supplementary exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject and in total.