Maharashtra Board Result 2025: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Result To Be Declared Soon At mahresult.nic.in- Check More Details Here

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), is expected to announce the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results soon. All the students who have appeared for the Maharashtra board examination will be able to check their results through the official website, i.e. mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in in a press conference.

MSBSHSE SSC examination took place from 21st February, 2025 to 17th March, 2025 and the HSC examination took place from 11th February, 2025 to 11th March, 2025. This year, more than 15 lakh students registered for the Maharashtra HSC exams, including 8,10,348 boys, 6,94,652 girls, and 37 transgender students.

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: Steps To Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official websites- mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of Maharashtra HSC/SSC Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your roll number, mother’s name and other required details, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Maharashtra HSC/SSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the mark sheet.

Step 7: Download your mark sheet for future reference.

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: Past Trends

In 2024, the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) results were declared on May 27 through a press conference. The overall pass rate was 95.81, with girls scoring higher than boys, 97.21 for girls and 94.56 for boys. The Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) results were announced earlier on May 21. The overall pass rate stood at 93.37. Out of 14,33,331 students who registered, 14,23,923 appeared for the exams, and 13,29,684 cleared them successfully. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.