Maharashtra Board Result 2025: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Results To Be Released Soon At mahahsscboard.in- Check Details Here

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, is expected to announce the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results soon. Once released, students who appeared for the Maharashtra Board Exams 2025 can check and download their results from the official website — mahahsscboard.in. The results are likely to be declared by mid-May, but the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the announcement.

This year, more than 15 lakh students registered for the Maharashtra HSC exams, including 8,10,348 boys, 6,94,652 girls, and 37 transgender students. To ensure smooth and fair conduct of the exams, the MSBSHSE deployed flying squads and enforced Section 144 around the exam centres.

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Maharashtra SSC Result 2025' or 'Maharashtra HSC Result 2025' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of your result for future use.

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Student’s name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Class

School name

Subject names

Subject codes

Subject-wise marks

Status of pass or fail, etc.

Maharashtra Board Result 2025: Past trends

In 2024, the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) results were declared on May 27 through a press conference. The overall pass rate was 95.81, with girls scoring higher than boys — 97.21 for girls and 94.56 for boys.

The Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) results were announced earlier on May 21. The overall pass rate stood at 93.37. Out of 14,33,331 students who registered, 14,23,923 appeared for the exams, and 13,29,684 cleared them successfully.