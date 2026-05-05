Maharashtra MHT CET 2026 answer key out soon at cetcell.mahacet.org. check login details and download steps

MHT CET answer key 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is likely to release the Maharashtra CET (MHT CET) 2026 answer key shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the PCM and PCB group exams will be able to access the MHT CET provisional answer key 2026 along with their response sheets on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Though the MHT CET answer key 2026 date release has not yet been confirmed by the officials. It is expected that the MHT CET answer key 2026 will be released soon. Till then, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th result 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

MHT CET provisional answer key 2026

The MHT CET provisional answer key will allow candidates to cross-check their responses and calculate their probable scores before the official results are declared. Along with the answer key, the CET Cell will also release the response sheet and question paper for transparency.

How to Download MHT CET 2026 Answer Key

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the candidate login section

Enter your registered email ID and password

View the answer key, response sheet, and question paper

Download and save it for future reference

Also Read: AP Polycet result 2026 out

MHT CET answer key objection Window

After the release of the provisional answer key, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections within a specified time frame. After that, the officials will review the challenges and release the MHT CET final answer key accordingly. Once the final answer is released, the boards will announce the MHT CET result 2026.