Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025: MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Marksheet RELEASED At mahahsscboard.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially released the supplementary result of Maharashtra SSC and HSC (Class 10th and 12th) 2025 today, i.e. 29th July, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the supply examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in and hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in.

Other websites to check the results are mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.oeg and hscrsult.mkcl.org. Candidates will have to enter their seat number along with their mother's name to access their class 10, 12 supplementary exam result.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1- Go to the official website- sscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in or hscresult.mahahsscboard-result.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of HSC/ SSC Supplementary Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your seat number and mother's name correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: Your SSC/ HSC result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download the page.

Step 7: Print out the marksheet for the future reference.

After the result, candidates who are not satisfied with the result can apply for the verification, revaluation and also request the photocopies of their answer sheet from 30th July, 2025 to 8th August, 2025. The marksheet of Maharashtra compartment exam will contain all the necessary details like name of the candidates, their seat number, marks scored in each subject and qualifying status. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.