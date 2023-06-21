topStoriesenglish2624920
MAHARASHTRA FYJC 2023

Maharashtra FYJC 2023 First Merit List Released At 11thadmission.org.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Maharashtra FYJC 2023 First Merit List: Candidates who applied for the FYJC Admissions process can now check the result of the first allotment result on the official website - Ilthadmission.org.in, scroll down for direct link and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Maharashtra FYJC 2023 First Merit List: The Maharashtra First Year Junior College, FYJC 2023 First Merit List was issued today, June 21, 2023. Candidates who submitted for the FYJC Admissions process can now view the results of the first round of allotment on the official website - 11thadmission.org.in. Candidates will now have the opportunity to confirm their allotment and then upload their documents to the official portal. 

If a student is given a place based on their first choice, they must confirm their admission. If a student fails to confirm his or her seat in the first round, they will not be considered in the second round.

Maharashtra FYJC 2023 First Merit List: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - 11thadmission.org.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link of your region.

3. A new page will open, click on the link for First Allotment Result.

4. Search for your name and roll number.

5. Download and take a printout for future references

Mumbai FYJC Allotment 2023; direct link to download here

Pune FYJC Allotment 2023; direct link to download here

Nagpur FYJC Allottment 2023; direct link to download here

Nashik FYJC Allotment 2023; direct link to download here

Amravati FYJC Allotment 2023; direct link to download here

Students will be able to confirm their admittance until June 24, 2023, at 6 p.m. Keep checking back for the most recent information on FYJC Admissions 2023 for 11th Class Admissions in Maharashtra.

 

 

