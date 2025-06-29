Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: 1st Merit List OUT At mahafyjcadmissions.in- Check Direct Link Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 1st Merit List: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has officially released the CAP round 1 allotment list/merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC), class 11th Admission on 28th June, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can now check the first merit list from the official website, i.e. mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Candidates will have to enter their login ID along with their password to check the college details that have been allotted to them. Additionally, they must know that they will have to report to the allotted college between 30th June to 7th July, 2025.

“Round-1 Allotment List and Minority, Management, In-house Quota List are Published on 28-06-2025, Student to visit for admission to thier alloted college from 30-06-2025 upto 07-07-2025 6:00 PM,” said the official message on the website.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 1st Merit List: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- mahafyjcadmissions.in

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application ID and password correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, you will be able to check the college allotted to you.

Step 6: Check details and download the allotment letter for future use.

This year, a total of 21,23,040 seats are being offered across 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools participating in the first round of FYJC admissions. Out of these, 18,97,526 seats are available through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), while the remaining 2,25,514 seats are set aside under various reservation quotas, including in-house, minority, and management categories. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.