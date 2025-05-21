Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Begins Today At mahafyjcadmissions.in- Check Documents Required, Other Important Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra government will start the application process for the class 11, First year junior college (FYJC) admission 2025 today, 21st May, 2025. All the students who have passed the class 10 examination can now apply for the class 11 through the official website, i.e. mahafyjcadmissions.in.

This year, the admissions are open for around 20.43 lakh seats across the 9,281 junior colleges in the streams of Science, Commerce, and Arts. There are 8,52,206 seats for science streams, 5,40,312 seats for commerce and 6,50,682 seats for the Arts stream.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Important Dates

The registration will begin from 21st May, 2025 and will end on 28th May, 2025. The Provisional Merit list will be released on 30th May, 2025 at 11 AM. And the correction window will be open from 30th May to 1st June 2025 till 4 PM. Then the final merit list will be released on 3rd June, 2025, 4 PM. Colleges will be allotted to the students on 5th June, 2025 then the college list will be published on 6th June. Students will be able to upload their documents from 6th June, 2025 to 12th June, 2025 from 11 AM to 6 PM. Round 2 for vacant seats will begin on 14th June.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1- Go to the official website- mahafyjcadmissions.in

Step 2- Register yourself by entering your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 3- Upload the required documents like ID proof, marksheet and other things asked according to the instructions provided.

Step 4- After the release of the provisional merit list, you can raise your objections if you have any.

Step 5- Upload all the final documents for the verification after the college allotment.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Documents Required for the Registration

Class 10th Marksheet, School Leaving Certificate, along with these documents if they are applicable, Caste Certificate, Non-Creamy Layer Certification, EWS Certificate, Disability Certificate. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.