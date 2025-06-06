Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: First Provisional Merit List OUT At mahafyjcadmissions.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially released the first provisional merit list for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) today, i.e. 6th June, 2025, Friday.

All the candidates who have registered themselves can now check the first provisional merit list from the official website, i.e. mahafyjcadmissions.in. The merit list was initially scheduled to be released on 5th June but it got delayed and it is released today.

The selected candidates must complete the admission process by verifying their documents online, paying the required fees, and uploading the undertaking form. Additionally, students applying under reserved or management quotas will go through a zero round of seat allotment, specifically meant for minority and management quota admissions.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Steps to download merit list here

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Step 2: You will see the button of ‘Student Login’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials of yours like your application number and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: Now find the link of ‘FYJC Merit List 2025’ and click on it.

Step 6: Then select the provisional list of your region.

Step 7: Provisional list will be opened on your screen in PDF format.

Step 8: Use the CTRL + F shortcut to find your name in the list

Step 9: Check your scores and download the PDF for future reference.

This year, around 10.8 lakh students have registered for Class 11 (FYJC) admissions in Maharashtra. According to reports, approximately 20.43 lakh seats are available across 9,281 junior colleges throughout the state. The stream-wise distribution of seats includes around 8.52 lakh seats for Science, 5.40 lakh for Commerce, and 6.50 lakh for Arts. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.