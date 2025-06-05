Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: First Provisional Merit List To Be OUT Today At mahafyjcadmissions.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will close Round 1 registration for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions today, June 5, at 2 PM. Once registration concludes, the Provisional General Merit List will be published on the official website — mahafyjcadmissions.in. Students who have registered can check their information in the list and raise objections or request corrections between June 5 and 7, 2025. The final revised merit list will be released on June 8, 2025. The registration window for Maharashtra FYJC Class 11 admissions 2025 will close at 2 PM today.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Steps to download merit list here

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Register’ option.

Step 3: Provide your personal details to generate a login ID and password.

Step 4: Use your credentials to log in and access the application form.

Step 5: Enter your academic information and choose your preferred stream and colleges.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of your Class 10 mark sheet, school leaving certificate, and any other necessary documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee of ₹100 using any available online payment option.

Step 8: Submit the completed application form.

Step 9: Download and save the confirmation page for future use.

As of June 2, a total of 10,85,851 students have registered for Class 11 (FYJC) admissions in Maharashtra. According to reports, approximately 20.43 lakh seats are available across 9,281 junior colleges throughout the state. The stream-wise distribution of seats includes around 8.52 lakh seats for Science, 5.40 lakh for Commerce, and 6.50 lakh for Arts.

Once the merit list is released, selected candidates must complete the admission process by verifying their documents online, paying the required fees, and uploading the undertaking form. Additionally, students applying under reserved or management quotas will go through a zero round of seat allotment, specifically meant for minority and management quota admissions.