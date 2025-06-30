Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Reporting at Allotted Colleges Begins Today, Students Must Confirm Seat by July 7

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will start the reporting process at the allotted colleges for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions today, i.e. 30th June, 2025. Candidates will have the time to visit the college by 7th July, 2025.

The first merit list for Maharashtra FYJC admissions was published on June 28 on the official website- mahafyjcadmissions.in. Candidates must know that they will have to submit the required documents, pay the required admission fee and confirm their admission within this time period.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted college can participate in the next round of college allotment but candidates who have been allotted the college of their first preference will not be allowed to take part in the next round and they will have to accept their admission or else they will be eliminated to take admission.

Students who wish to cancel their confirmed admission can do so by submitting a formal request to the respective junior college. However, it is important to note that such students will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming regular CAP rounds once their admission is cancelled.

Following the completion of the admission process for CAP Round 1, the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will release the list of available seats for Round 2 of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). This will help students make informed decisions for the next round of admissions.

For the academic year, a total of 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools across Maharashtra are participating in the FYJC admission process. These institutions are collectively offering a total of 21,23,040 seats to aspiring Class 11 students.

Out of the total number of seats, 18,97,526 have been allocated for admissions through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), while the remaining 2,25,514 seats are reserved under various special quotas, including management, minority, and in-house categories.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.