Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT At mahafyjcadmissions.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education Department has officially released the result for the round 2 seat allotment list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) (Class 11) admissions 2024. All the students who have applied through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Students who have been allotted a seat this time will have to confirm their admission between 18th July, 2025 to 21st July, 2025. And vacancy seats for the next round will be declared on 23rd July, 2025. Round 2 was conducted for the students who have made changes in their preference list and no seats were allotted to them in round 1. This year, over six lakh students took part in the admission process.