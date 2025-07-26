Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025 Round 4 Schedule OUT At mahafyjcadmissions.in- Check Important Dates, Steps to Apply Here

Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025 Round 4: The admission process of Maharashtra Class 11 is now starting with the CAP round 4. The School Education and Sports Department has officially released the full schedule of round 4. All the candidates who are interested in participating for round 2 can now apply for it through the official website, i.e. mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Registration for round for will start from 28th July, 2025 and it will end on 29th July, 2025 till 6:30 PM on the official website. This year, over 7.2 lakh students have already got admission in class 11th through the first three rounds.

Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025 Round 4: Important Dates

Students can complete Part 1 and Part 2 of the registration process for this round from July 28 to July 29, until 6:30 PM. The allotment result for Round 4 will be declared on August 1, 2025, and candidates who receive a seat will need to confirm their admission at the allotted college between August 1 and August 2, 2025.

Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025 Round 4: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Step 2: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 3: Now complete the part 1 of filling the personal and academic information correctly.

Step 4: Fill your preferences of college and streams carefully.

Step 5: Make sure to submit your form by 6:30 PM, 29th July, 2025.

Students must know that only those who have not got any seats in the first three rounds of the counseling are allowed to appear for round 4. And students who got the seat but they didn’t confirm it. Also, the students who want to upgrade for a better college can also apply for round 4. Additionally, students who had any errors in the form or they applied late for counseling are also eligible to apply for round 4. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.