Maharashtra FYJC Final Merit List 2025 To Be Released Today At mahafyjcadmissions.in- Here’s How To Download

Maharashtra FYJC Final Merit List 2025: The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra is set to release the final general merit list for Maharashtra FYJC 2025 on June 11, 2025. Students who have registered for the admission process can access the final list on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. The provisional merit list was made available on June 5, and the correction or objection window remained open from June 7 to June 9, 2025. As per the revised timeline, the department will conduct zero round quota admissions for Minority, In-House, and Management quotas at the college level from June 12 to June 14, 2025. The merit list and seat allocation will be displayed on June 17, 2025.

The online admission process for Class 11 students in all recognised junior colleges under the Maharashtra State Board is conducted through the Centralised Admission Process for First Year Junior College (FYJC). This year, approximately 20.43 lakh seats are available across 9,281 junior colleges in the state.

Maharashtra FYJC Final Merit List 2025: Schedule

Date Event June 12 to 14 Zero round quota admission for Minority, Quota, In-House Quota, and Management Quota at college level; list will be provided by the department June 17 Preparation of CAP Round-1 merit list of eligible candidates and allocation; audit of allocation by the divisional CAP committees June 26 Display of Junior College allotment list for the round on the portal; student login updated with allotted Junior College details; cut-off list also released June 27 to July 3 Reporting at allotted college for document verification and fee payment; students who do not wish to take admission in allotted college can participate in the next round July 5 Display of vacancy list for Regular Round 2 (including quota seats in Junior Colleges)

Maharashtra FYJC Final Merit List 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at 11thadmission.org.in

Step 2: Choose your region from the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that says “Merit List 2025-26”

Step 4: Look for your name and roll number in the list

Step 5: Download the list and take a printout for future use

Maharashtra FYJC Final Merit List 2025: Documents required

– Aadhaar card

– Domicile certificate

– Active mobile number

– Class 10 mark sheet

– School leaving certificate

– Caste certificate (if applicable)

– Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

– EWS certificate (if applicable)

– Disability certificate (if applicable)

– Certificate for children of ex-servicemen

– Sports certificate at national or international level

– Orphan certificate

– Embassy-attested documents for students from overseas

– Transfer order and joining letter (if applicable)