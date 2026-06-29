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Maharashtra Govt makes Marathi language compulsory from classes 1 to 10

The Maharashtra government has made Marathi language mandatory for all students from Classes 1 to 10, regardless of the school board. The move aims to promote regional language learning and ensure students stay connected to the state’s culture and roots.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Maharashtra Govt makes Marathi language compulsory from classes 1 to 10
Image Credit: ANI

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