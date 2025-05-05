Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2025: MSBSHSE Class 12th Result To Be DECLARED Today At mahresult.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecards Here
Maharashtra Board Result 2025: To check their results, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth exactly as printed on their admit cards, scroll down for more deails.
Maharashtra Board Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 (HSC) exam results 2025 today, May 5, at 1 PM. Once released, students can check their results on the following official websites: hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in, and hsc.mahresults.org.in. To view their results, students must enter their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on their admit cards. Therefore, it's important to keep the admit card ready before the results are announced. If any student has misplaced their admit card, they should immediately contact their school to obtain their roll number.
To pass the Maharashtra Class 12 exams, students must score a minimum of 35% in each subject, which includes both theory and practical components for all compulsory and optional subjects. Those who do not meet the passing criteria in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams.
Maharashtra Board Result 2025: Steps to download the scorecard here
Step 1 – Go to the official website of the Maharashtra Board: hscresult.mahahsscboard.in
Step 2 – Click on the link that says “Maharashtra HSC Result 2025”
Step 3 – A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4 – Enter your roll number and mother’s name in the respective fields
Step 5 – Double-check the details and click on the “Submit” button
Step 6 – Your Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7 – Download or take a printout/screenshot of the result for future use
MSBSHSE students who believe they deserved better marks can apply for result verification. Those unhappy with their scores can also request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. However, re-evaluation is only available to students who first request a photocopy of their answer sheet. The board will announce the dates for verification and re-evaluation on its official website.
