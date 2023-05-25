topStoriesenglish2612999
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Class 12th Board Result To Be Declared At 2 PM On mahahsscboard.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Students will be able to download their Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 today from the official website - mahahsscboard.in, scroll down for latest update here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Class 12th Board Result To Be Declared At 2 PM On mahahsscboard.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release Class 12 or HSC results on Thursday, May 25. The results will be announced at 2 p.m. on the official website - maharesult.nic.in - and on many other platforms. This year, 14,57,293 students took the Class 12 examination, which was held at 3,195 locations across the state.

From May 26 to June 5, students can apply for answer sheets to check their grades. A request for a photocopy of the answer sheet must be made between May 26 and June 14.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Here’s how to download scorecards

  • Visit the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in
  • On the homepage, click on the results (Class 10, 12) link
  • After being redirected to another page, enter the required details
  • Post submitting the same, the result will open up on the screen
  • Go through the same and download it
  • Take its printout for future reference

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Last year trends

On June 8, 2022, the Class 12 HSC results were announced. Maharashtra has an overall pass rate of 94.22 percent. The boys' pass percentage was 93.29 percent, while the girls' pass percentage was 95.35 percent. A total of 14.85 lakh students had enrolled for the exam, with 8.17 lakh of them being boys and 6.68 lakh being girls. 

Maharashtra SSC or class 10 Exam 2023 was conducted between March 2 and March 25, 2023. The class 12 or HSC exam was conducted between February 21 and March 21, 2023.

