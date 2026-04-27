Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 expected soon, confirms DigiLocker

Over 14 lakh students are awaiting their results. The Maharashtra State of Secondary and Higher Education is set to announce the Maharashtra HSC result 2026 soon. According to DigiLocker, the Maharashtra HSC result expected soon, and the board has also activated their login window. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website, and once the results are out, they can check their results through the official website and DigiLocker.

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Maharashtra HSC result 2026 Date and Time

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According to the media reports, the board is completing their final data uploads and technical check, but DigiLocker is already showing the "Maharashtra HSC result coming soon".

The official date and time are expected to be confirmed through a press conference.

Maharashtra Exam date and schedule

The Maharashtra HSC board exams were conducted between February 10 to March 11, 2026.

Where to check Maharashtra HSC 2026 results

Students can check and download their results through:

1. Official website:- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahahsscboard.in

2. DigiLocker

3. SMS

4. Mobile App

(Also Read: TS EAMCET 2026 admit card: Will it be released today? Check how to download and key guidelines)

How to check Maharashtra HSC result 2026 through official website

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecard:-

1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahahsscboard.in

2. Click on the Maharashtra HSC result 2026 link

3. Enter your roll number, Mother's first name, or other important login credentials

4. Submit

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Download your scorecard and save it for future reference.

Steps to download Maharashtra HSC result 2026 through DigiLocker

1. Visit the DigiLocker portal

2. Log in with your mobile number

3. Search document

4. Select HSC result

5. Enter your login credentials

6. Download your marksheet

Students must keep their login credentials ready before the results are released. They should check and update with the official source and official website, as the result can be out anytime.