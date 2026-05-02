Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 to be announced today: MSBSHSE to hold press conference at 11 AM, scorecards to be released online at 1 PM

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the date and time for the Class 12th results. They are all set to announce the results today at 1 PM, for all the streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts — students can check their scores directly on the board's official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Follow Live Updates for Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

Exam Dates and Timings

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The Maharashtra HSC exams 2026 were conducted from February 10 to March 11, 2026. The exams were conducted in two shifts in a day. The timings for the morning shift were from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, whereas the afternoon shift timings were conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Maharashtra HSC 2026: Result Date

The Maharashtra Board will declare the Class 12 results on May 2, 2026, at 1 PM. A press conference will be organized at 11:00 AM in Pune where top-level statistics will be announced and the scorecards will be released at 1:00 PM on the official websites such as mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and hscresult.mkcl.org.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results once they are released:

Go to the official website: mahahsscboard.in Click on the link for “Maharashtra HSC Result 2026” on the homepage Enter your login details as required Click on the submit button Your result will appear on the screen Download and save it for future use

Also Read: Board Exam Results countdown begins: Maharashtra and Odisha Board to release scorecards tomorrow, will CBSE also announce Class 12 results?

Past Year Result Trends

2025: Results were announced on May 5, with an overall pass percentage of 91.88%. Girls performed better with 94.58%, while boys had 89.51%.

2024: Results came out on May 21, and the overall pass percentage was 93.37%. Girls again outperformed boys.

2023: Declared on May 25, the pass percentage stood at 91.25%. Girls scored 93.73%, while boys recorded 89.14%. Out of 14,16,371 students, 12,92,468 passed.

2022: Results were announced on June 8, with a pass percentage of 94.22%. Out of 14,39,731 students, 13,56,604 passed. Konkan district had the highest pass rate at 97.21%.



Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the result announcement. For more details, they can visit the MSBSHSE website.