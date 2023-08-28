Maharashtra HSC, SSC Compartment Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result DECLARED At mahresult.nic.in- Direct Link Here

MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the SSC or class 10 and HSC or class 12th results today, August 28. Candidates who appeared for the class 10th supplementary exams can download their results from the website of mahresult.nic.in. The online results for the Maharashtra Board SSLC (STD 10th) and HSC (STD 12th) Supplementary Examination have been made available August 28th from 01:00 PM. Students can now access their subject-wise marks, and printouts of the same can be obtained.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023: Direct Link

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result

Step 1: Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the home page, click on the link for Maharashtra SSC supply result. Enter the required credentials such as roll number and mother name.

STEP 3: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

STEP 4: Maharashtra board 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Download or take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th result 2023 for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Compartment Result 2023: Exam Date

The board conducted the secondary school leaving certificate supplementary written examination for Class 10 from July 18 to August 1 through nine divisional boards of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan and the Class 12 supplementary written examination were conducted from July 18 to August 8. The board also conducted the online examination of information technology and general knowledge from August 9 and August 10, 2023.