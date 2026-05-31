Maharashtra MBA CET result 2026 out at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct link to download scorecard here

MAH MBA CET result 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially declared the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 results. Candidates who have appeared for the management entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The result has been released for the first attempt of the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 examination. Candidates can check their scores and percentile by logging into their candidate portal using their registered credentials.

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Where to check MAH MBA CET 2026 result

Candidates can download their scorecards from the official CET Cell portal:

cetcell.mahacet.org

The result link has been activated in the candidate login section on the website.

How to download MAH MBA CET scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Result link.

Enter the registered email ID and password.

Log in to the candidate dashboard.

Open the scorecard section.

Download and save the scorecard PDF for future use.

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The MAH MBA CET 2026 scorecard includes important information such as:

Candidate's name

Registration number

Roll number

Overall score

Percentile score

Category details

Examination year and session details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard and immediately report discrepancies to the CET Cell, if any.

The MAH MBA CET scorecard will play a crucial role in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission to MBA and MMS programmes offered by participating institutes across Maharashtra.

The CAP process is expected to begin in the coming weeks. Through the counselling process, candidates will be able to apply for admissions to leading management institutes including JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, Welingkar and several other MBA colleges accepting MAH MBA CET scores.