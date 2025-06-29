Maharashtra NEET MDS 2025 Registration Begins At mahacet.org- Check Dates, Registration Fee Here

Maharashtra NEET MDS 2025 Registration: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has officially started the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 counselling for state-quota seats. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. mahacet.org.

Candidates must note that, the last date to apply for the NEET MDS 2025 is 3rd July, 2025 till 6 PM.

Maharashtra NEET MDS 2025 Registration: Important Dates and Schedule

The publication of the information brochure for NEET MDS 2025 was done on 28th June 2025.

Online registration and session to apply for NEET MDS 2025 has begun from 28th June 2025 and will remain open till 3rd July 2025, up to 6:00 PM (server time).

The payment of registration fees (₹3000, non-refundable) and security deposit (as applicable) can be made through the online payment gateway between 28th June and 3rd July 2025, up to 6:00 PM.

After successful payment, candidates must upload all required colored scanned original documents in PDF format from 28th June to 3rd July 2025, till 6:00 PM.

The seat matrix will be published on 3rd July 2025.

The general list of registered candidates, including In-service, NRI, PWD, and Orphan categories, will be released on 4th July 2025.

The provisional state merit list of NEET MDS 2025 will also be published on 4th July 2025.

The process of filling the online preference/choice form for eligible candidates for CAP Round 1 will take place from 4th July to 6th July 2025, up to 5:30 PM (server time).

The first selection list for CAP Round 1 will be declared on 8th July 2025.

Candidates must physically join the allotted college and submit the status retention form along with all original documents and the requisite fees (via DD/Cheque/Online) between 9th July and 13th July 2025, by 5:30 PM (including holidays).

The official notice said, “Candidates should read the Information Brochure and ascertain their eligibility before applying”, and “It is the sole responsibility of the candidate to furnish correct information in the application form. Any wrong information filled by the candidate may lead to cancellation of admission,” it added.