Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today For Over 15000 Posts At mahapolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: The application window for the Maharashtra Police Recruitment will be closed today, i.e. 30th November, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the recruitment exam can submit their online applications through the official website, i.e. mahapolice.gov.in or policerecruitment2025.mahait.org.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 15,631 vacancies in the different law-enforcement roles. The roles that are going to be filled are Police Constable, Police Constable Driver, Jail Constable, SRPF Constable, and Bandsman.

The recruitment exam will take place in three stages, first will be Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), and written examination and there will also be an additional skill test for the driver posts.

The application process started on 29th October, 2025. The last date for the application process is today, i.e. 30th November, 2025 and the last date to pay the application fee is 3rd December, 2025.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply for the Recruitment

Step 1: Go to the official website- policerecruitment2025.mahait.org

Step 2: Click on the registration buttons and complete the registration process by entering your email ID and contact number.

Step 3: Now login into your account using the registered details.

Step 4: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 5: Upload the required documents according to the given instructions.

Step 6: Pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details then submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details And Eligibility

A total of 12,399 vacancies are available for the post of Police Constable, and applicants must have passed Class 12, be 18 to 28 years old, and hold Indian citizenship.

234 vacancies have been released for Police Constable Driver, requiring applicants to be 12th pass, 18–28 years in age, and Indian citizens.

For the post of Jail Constable, 580 positions are open, and candidates should be 12th pass, 18–28 years old, and Indian citizens.

The post of SRPF Constable has 2,393 vacancies, and the eligibility criteria include 12th pass qualification, age between 18 and 28 years, and Indian citizenship.

25 vacancies are available for Police Bandsman, and candidates applying must be 12th pass, 18–28 years of age, and Indian citizens.

Reservation rules will be applicable as per the Maharashtra government guidelines, and candidates should ensure they fulfil all criteria before submitting their application.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.