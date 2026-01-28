Maharashtra school holiday: Schools closed in these areas; Mumbai University reschedules exams after Ajit Pawar’s death

In a press conference today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared a state holiday and three days of mourning after the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier in the day.

As the mourning period begins today, many are wondering if this means that schools and offices will also be cancelled. Since the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared a 'state holiday', all private and government schools will stay closed till January 30, 2026.

The official notice stated:

"Shri. Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, passed away today, the 28th January, 2026. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning shall be observed throughout Maharashtra for three days.

University of Mumbai postpones examination

Along with this, the University of Mumbai has also rescheduled its January 28 examination that was to be conducted in the afternoon session after the demise of the deputy chief minister.

In the official notification released the University said: “The Principals of affiliated colleges in Commerce and Management, Arts and Education, and the Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), are hereby informed that the examinations scheduled for the afternoon of January 28, 2026 have been rescheduled due to the sad demise of Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.”

The revised dates for the examination are yet to be announced.