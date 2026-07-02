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Maharashtra school holiday: Will schools remain closed tomorrow?; check details here

School holiday: Parents and students are advised to check the latest update regarding school closure from the respective school authorities.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Maharashtra school holiday: Will schools remain closed tomorrow?; check details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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