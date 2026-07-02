/Maharashtra school holiday: Will schools remain closed tomorrow?; check details here

School holiday: Heavy monsoon rain has thrown normal life out of gear across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) this week, forcing several district administrations to shut schools as a safety measure.
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that the wet spell isn't over yet, parents and students are asking one question: will schools in Maharashtra remain closed tomorrow as well?
As heavy rain and waterlogging continued to disrupt the region, several civic and district authorities announced holidays for Thursday:
Palghar: District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar ordered all schools and colleges closed, after the IMD issued a Red Alert forecasting extremely heavy rainfall for the district.
Panvel, Uran and Raigad: Local civic bodies declared a precautionary holiday for schools and colleges amid intense rainfall and waterlogging in these areas.
However, schools remained open in Mumbai city and several neighbouring municipal areas the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) did not issue any closure order, despite widespread waterlogging in areas like Worli, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Jogeshwari and Mumbra.
As of now, no official announcement has been made for Friday. School holidays in Maharashtra are declared on a day-to-day basis by local Collectors or municipal commissioners, based on the latest IMD alerts and ground conditions, so any decision for tomorrow is unlikely to come before this evening or early tomorrow morning.
Parents and students are advised to check the latest update from the respective school authorities.
Since these orders are issued locally and can change within hours depending on the weather, students and parents are advised to:
Check official social media handles and websites of their district Collector's office or municipal corporation (BMC, TMC, NMMC, KDMC, or the Palghar/Raigad district administration) late in the evening or early morning.
Watch for IMD alerts for their specific district a red Alert typically precedes a closure order.
Stay in touch with their individual school for confirmation, as some private schools may announce closures independently even without a district-wide order.
Until an official notice is issued, students should plan to attend school as usual, while keeping an eye on updates given the continuing spell of heavy rain across the region.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.