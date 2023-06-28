topStoriesenglish2628003
MAHARASHTRA SET 2023

Maharashtra SET 2023 Result Declared At setexam.unipune.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Maharashtra SET 2023: Candidates who appeared for the State Eligibility Test 2023 Exam can now download their results from the official website - setexam.unipune.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Maharashtra SET 2023: The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test, or MH SET 2023, has been completed. Candidates who took the State Eligibility Test 2023 Exam can now see their results online at setexam.unipune.ac.in. Candidates can refer to the direct links and processes provided below. Savitribai Phule Pune University held the MH SET Exam on March 26, 2023. The results for the same will be released.

Maharashtra SET 2023 Result: Steps To Check Here

1. Visit the official website - setexam.unipune.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for MH SET 2023 Result.

3. A new page will open, enter your details and other credentials required.

4. Your Maharashtra SET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future references.

Maharashtra SET Result 2023; direct link to download here

Maharashtra SET Result 2023; direct link to download answer keys here

The Maharashtra SET Final Answer Keys have been issued alongside the results. The Maharashtra SET Exam is held for the appointment of Assistant Professors in Maharashtra's institutions and colleges. 

 

 

