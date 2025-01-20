Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2025: MSBSHSE Class 10th Hall Ticket Released At mahahsscboard.in- Check Direct Link Here

Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, has released the Class 10 (SSC) hall tickets today, January 20, 2025. School authorities can download the admit cards on behalf of students from the official website, mahahsscboard.in, by using their login credentials. Students must collect their hall tickets from their respective schools. The Maharashtra SSC exams 2025 will take place from February 21 to March 17, 2025, as per the official schedule. Students must bring their hall tickets to the exam hall to gain entry.

The exams will begin with the language paper and end with the social sciences paper. They will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and the afternoon shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. However, some exams will run from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. As per the official notice, certain details on the Maharashtra Board SSC Hall Ticket 2025, such as names, mother’s name, date of birth, or birthplace, can be corrected. To make changes, candidates must pay the required fee. Once approved by the divisional board, the updated hall ticket will be available for download through the ‘Correction Admit Card’ link. For changes related to subjects or mediums, schools are required to directly contact the divisional board.

Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: mahahsscboard.in.

Click on the link for "SSC Hall Ticket 2025" on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials and submit.

The Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

Print it and distribute it to the students.

The Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2025 will be printed and distributed by the affiliated higher secondary schools and junior colleges to the students who are appearing for the exam. Students will not have to pay any extra fee for the hall ticket, as stated by the board.

For students whose applications are marked as ‘Paid’, the hall ticket will be available under the ‘Paid Status Admit Card’ section. Students with late applications or additional seat numbers can download their hall tickets from the ‘Extra Seat No Admit Card’ section.