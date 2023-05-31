Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result, SSC Class 10th Result 2023 Declared, Maha board, Scorecard - Direct link

New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), finally announced the Maharashtra Board SSC class 10th result 2023. The result released for class 10th on the official website of mahasscboard.in. It is also available on the the other website – mahresult.nic.in.

The exams for class 10 students were conducted from March 2 to March 25. Students will need to score at least 35% marks to pass the exam. Pass percentage of girls and boys, overall pass percentage, district wise result, toppers name and other details will be shared soon.

eMarkSheet is a web portal for online verification of statement of marks as well as certificate for SSC(10th) & HSC(12th) for seamless delivery of information / services to its stakeholder like students, colleges, employers etc. in the state of Maharashtra. It is designed and developed by Software Development Unit, NIC, Pune in collaboration with state board.

How To Verify Mark Sheet Online?

You can check your mark sheet on the website of the Maharashtra board if you want to. Students have the option to check their mark sheet by visiting the e-marksheet portal at https://www.boardmarksheet.maharashtra.gov.in/emarksheet.