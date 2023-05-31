topStoriesenglish2616056
NewsEducation
MAHARASHTRA SSC CLASS 10TH RESULT

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result, SSC Class 10th Result 2023 Declared, Maha board, Scorecard - Direct link

 Students have the option to check their mark sheet by visiting the e-marksheet portal at https://www.boardmarksheet.maharashtra.gov.in/emarksheet.

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result, SSC Class 10th Result 2023 Declared, Maha board, Scorecard - Direct link

New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), finally announced the Maharashtra Board SSC class 10th result 2023. The result released for class 10th on the official website of mahasscboard.in. It is also available on the the other website – mahresult.nic.in.

 The exams for class 10 students were conducted from March 2 to March 25. Students will need to score at least 35% marks to pass the exam. Pass percentage of girls and boys, overall pass percentage, district wise result, toppers name and other details will be shared soon. 

eMarkSheet is a web portal for online verification of statement of marks as well as certificate for SSC(10th) & HSC(12th) for seamless delivery of information / services to its stakeholder like students, colleges, employers etc. in the state of Maharashtra. It is designed and developed by Software Development Unit, NIC, Pune in collaboration with state board.

How To Verify Mark Sheet Online?

You can check your mark sheet on the website of the Maharashtra board if you want to. Students have the option to check their mark sheet by visiting the e-marksheet portal at https://www.boardmarksheet.maharashtra.gov.in/emarksheet.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?