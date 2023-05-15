Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra Board To Declare Class 10th Board Result Soon On mahahsscboard.in, Check Latest News

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 soon. As per the latest reports, the board is likely to announce the Maharashtra 10th Board Result 2023 this week, however, the official confirmation about the date and time for the declaration of result is still awaited.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Time

Maharashtra Board will release the official date and time of the announcement of results on the official website - mahahsscboard.in. Once released, students will be able to check the Maharashtra SSC 10th Board Result on the official website following the simple steps given below

Steps To Download Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023 link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference