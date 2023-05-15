Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra Board To Declare Class 10th Board Result Soon On mahahsscboard.in, Check Latest News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will be soon available on the official website - mahahsscboard.in, scroll down for more details.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 soon. As per the latest reports, the board is likely to announce the Maharashtra 10th Board Result 2023 this week, however, the official confirmation about the date and time for the declaration of result is still awaited.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Time
Maharashtra Board will release the official date and time of the announcement of results on the official website - mahahsscboard.in. Once released, students will be able to check the Maharashtra SSC 10th Board Result on the official website following the simple steps given below
Steps To Download Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023 link
Step 3: In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth etc
Step 4: Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference
Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live Updates
