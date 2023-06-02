Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE To Declare Class 10th Board Result TODAY on mahahsscboard.in, Check Official Website, Steps To Download Scorecards

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023 Today. According to the official notification, MSBSHSE will announce the Maharashtra SSC Results on the official website and mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm on June 2, 2023.

As per the past trends, the board is expected to hold a press conference for Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 in which pass percentage, attendance of students and other information will be shared. Result links will be activated after the results. Once released, students will be able to check and download their Maharashtra SSC 10th Board Results on the official website following the simple steps given below

Steps To Download Maharashtra SSC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

The Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. This year, a total of 15,77,256 students registered for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls appearing for the exams.