Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 To Be OUT On THIS Date At mahresult.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC 2025 results tomorrow, May 13, at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official websites — mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. In addition to the official websites, the results will also be available on DigiLocker. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter key login details such as their roll number and mother’s first name.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Steps to check scorecards online

Step 1: Visit the official website — mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Maharashtra SSC Result 2025' once it becomes active on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open — enter your login credentials in the specified fields.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future use.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Steps to check result via Digilocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker app and sign in using your username and password.

Step 2: Navigate to your ‘Profile’ and link your Aadhaar number. If your account was created using Aadhaar, this step can be skipped.

Step 3: In the left-hand menu, select the “Pull Partner Documents” option.

Step 4: When prompted, choose ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’ as the issuing authority.

Step 5: Next, select the type of document you wish to access — such as SSC Marksheet, Passing Certificate, or Migration Certificate.

Step 6: Enter the necessary details like year of passing and roll number, then click on “Get Document.”

Step 7: Your digital marksheet or certificate will be retrieved and saved in your DigiLocker account.

Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2025: Past year trends

In the Maharashtra Board SSC exam held in 2024, 95.81% of students successfully cleared the Class 10 examination. Out of 15,49,326 students who appeared, 14,84,431 passed. The pass rate among girls stood at 97.21%, while 94.56% of boys cleared the exam.