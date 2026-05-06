Maharashtra SSC result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the results soon. This year, around 14 lakh students have appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam 2026. The board already cleared one major milestone, declaring the HSC (Class 12) results on May 2, 2026. Now all eyes are on the SSC (Class 10) announcement. If you're one of those waiting, keep your hall ticket somewhere accessible. When the result drops, you won't want to be scrambling.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 admit card out: Check how to download hall ticket at cuet.nta.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Results 2026: Date and time

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

No official confirmation yet on the exact date or time. Based on previous years, the result is expected to be released shortly. Students are advised to check the official websites regularly.

How to check Maharashtra Class 10th result online

1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in , mahahsscboard.in , and boardmarksheet.maharashtra.gov.in .

2. Click to the "SSC Result 2026 Link".

3. Enter your login number and the required details.

4. Click on the submit.

5. Your results will be shown on the display.

6. Download and print your scorecards.

Other ways to check Maharashtra SSC result 2026

If the official website is slow or down, there are a few alternatives worth knowing about.

DigiLocker

1. Open the app or visit the website

2. Log in with your registered details.

3. Navigate to the education section.

4. Select Maharashtra Board.

5. Your result will appear on your screen.

6. Download your SSC marksheet directly.

SMS

1. Open your messaging app

2. Type the format specified by the board.

3. Send it to the official number.

4. Your result will come back as a text message.

Navneet Results Portal

1. Visit the portal.

2. Enter your seat number

3. Click submit.

4. Your result is there to view and download.

Also Read: Gujarat SSC Result 2026: 83.86% pass rate, Over 1,600 schools achieve 100 per cent result

Passing marks criteria for Maharashtra SSC Result

Students need to score at least 35% in each subject to pass the Maharashtra SSC exam. If someone doesn't clear it this time, supplementary exams are an option.

Results day is always a mix of nerves and relief. Keep your details ready, stay off the official site if it's crawling, and use one of the alternatives instead. The wait's almost over.