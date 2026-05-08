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NewsEducationMaharashtra SSC Result 2026 Live: MSBSHSE releasing result at 11.30 AM; Check how to download scorecard
MAHARASHTRA BOARD RESULT 2026

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Live: MSBSHSE releasing result at 11.30 AM; Check how to download scorecard

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Live: The Maharashtra State Board is all set to announce the SSC result today at 11.30 AM. Students are advised to keep their login information ready.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 08, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Live: MSBSHSE releasing result at 11.30 AM; Check how to download scorecardmaharashtra board result 2026 live

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Live: This year, over 16 lakh students appeared for this SSC exam, and they are waiting for their results. The Maharashtra State Board is all set to announce the SSC result today at 11.30 AM. Once the results are declared, students can download and check their results on the official website.

Where to check Maharashtra SSC result 2026

Official website are:-

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1. sscresult. mahahsscboard.in

2. sscresult.mkcl.org

 

 

 

 

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