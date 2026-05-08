Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Live: MSBSHSE releasing result at 11.30 AM; Check how to download scorecard

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Live: This year, over 16 lakh students appeared for this SSC exam, and they are waiting for their results. The Maharashtra State Board is all set to announce the SSC result today at 11.30 AM. Once the results are declared, students can download and check their results on the official website.

Where to check Maharashtra SSC result 2026

Official website are:-

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1. sscresult. mahahsscboard.in

2. sscresult.mkcl.org