Maharashtra SSC result 2026: Why did 80,000 students fail in marathi language

Maharashtra SSC result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s SSC Result 2026 has been declared, However, the SSC result 2026 sparked concern after nearly 80,000 students reportedly failed in the Marathi language paper.

The Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.75%, with around 14.5 lakh students successfully clearing the Class 10 board examinations. However, despite the strong overall performance, nearly 80,000 students reportedly failed in the Marathi language paper, raising concerns among educators and language experts.

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Growing preference for English-medium education

One of the major reasons highlighted is the increasing shift toward English-medium education. Over the years, many parents have prioritised English-language schools, believing they offer better career opportunities and social mobility.

As a result, students often become more comfortable communicating in English while spending less time reading or writing in Marathi academically.

Declining reading and writing habits

Teachers and education experts say students today are reading less literature and long-form content in regional languages. Instead, digital communication through short messages, reels, and social media has reduced formal writing practice.

This affects:

Grammar skills

Vocabulary development

Sentence formation

Spelling accuracy

Comprehension abilities

Experts believe the decline in regular writing practice is directly impacting performance in language subjects.

Social media and informal language use

The growing influence of social media is also being blamed for weaker language skills. Students increasingly use abbreviated words, mixed languages, and informal spellings while communicating online.

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According to educators, this habit affects students’ ability to write grammatically correct answers in formal board examinations.

Reduced focus on mother tongue learning

Language experts argue that regional languages are gradually receiving less academic attention compared to STEM subjects and English. In many schools, students and parents tend to treat Marathi as a secondary subject rather than a core language skill.

This reduced focus may lead to weaker conceptual understanding and poor exam preparation.

Difficulty in grammar and writing sections

Reports suggest that many students who apperaed for the Mahrashtrea SSC exam 2026 lost marks particularly in:

Grammar-based questions

Essay writing

Comprehension passages

Formal writing formats

Teachers say students are often comfortable speaking Marathi casually but struggle with academic and written Marathi.

Debate over language teaching methods

The results have also sparked discussions about whether current teaching methods are effective enough. Some educators believe Marathi teaching remains too textbook-oriented and exam-focused instead of encouraging reading, conversation, and creative expression.

The issue is now being viewed as more than just an exam-related concern. Language experts fear that declining proficiency in Marathi could gradually weaken students’ connection with regional literature, culture, and linguistic heritage.