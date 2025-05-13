Maharashtra SSC Results 2025: Class 10th Result 2025 DECLARED At mahresult.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, has announced the 2025 SSC or Class 10 results today, May 13. The overall pass percentage stands at 93.04%. The direct link to access the scorecards will be available shortly at 1 PM. A total of 16,10,908 students were registered for the Maharashtra SSC exams, out of which 15,98,553 appeared for the exams. Of these, 14,87,399 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.04%. Direct link is activated, students can check their Maharashtra Board SSC Exam results for 2025 on the official websites: mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

The online result will serve as a provisional marksheet, and the official marksheets will be issued by MSBSHSE later. These marksheets will be sent to schools by the board, and students can collect them from their respective schools once available.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Steps to download result here

Step 1: Go to the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Once the homepage loads, click on the link for Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 (when available).

Step 3: A new window will open; enter your login credentials in the required fields.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra Board Class 10 result for 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the result for future reference.

Students should be aware that a minimum of 33% marks are required to pass the 10th exam. In the previous year, the pass percentage was 95.81%. Among the students, 97.21% of girls passed, while 94.56% of boys were successful