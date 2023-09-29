Maharashtra Talathi 2023 Answer Key Released, Result Soon At mahabhumi.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Maharashtra Talathi 2023: The Maharashtra Revenue Department has recently unveiled the provisional answer key for the Maharashtra Talathi exam 2023. Candidates who participated in the examination, held from August 17 to September 14, 2023, can now access the answer key on the official website mahabhumi.gov.in. However, it's crucial to note that this release is provisional, and the final answer key is anticipated to be available soon.

Maharashtra Talathi 2023: Here Is How To Download Answer Key

1. Go to the official website of Mahabhumi at mahabhumi.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on Maharashtra Talathi 2023 answer key link

3. In the next step, enter the required details and click on submit. 4. Post submitting the details, answer key will open up on screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

For candidates seeking to address any discrepancies or concerns with the provisional answer key, the objection window is currently open from August 28 and will remain so until October 8, 2023. To raise objections, candidates are required to submit a fee of Rs 100. The process for downloading the answer key can be found on the official website, along with a direct link for convenience.

Following the objection period, the final answer key will be crafted, taking into account the concerns raised by the candidates. Although the official date for the release of results is yet to be announced, prevailing trends indicate that it is likely to be disclosed by October 15. Any updates on the result release date will be promptly provided here. For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.

Maharashtra Talathi 2023: Exam Date

The talathi recruitment exam is being conducted in the 57th session. Normalization will be done for the stiffness level of Sadar 57 Satra. The information about the Normalization thread done by TCS company has come to the fore. Normalization will help in making the merit list of the state famous by ascertaining the qualities of the candidates. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4644 vacancies through the Maharashtra Talathi exam 2023.