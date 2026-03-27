Maharashtra TET 2026 notification released: Registration starts today, Check exam date, eligibility and full details

Good news for everyone in Maharashtra who has been dreaming of a career in teaching. The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations has officially released the notification for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2026, and the registration window is now open. If becoming a school teacher in Maharashtra is your goal, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for.

Here is everything you need to know, from important dates to how to apply and what the exam looks like:-

When can you register and how?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The application process starts from today onwards (March 27) and will remain open until April 16. That gives you a fair window to get your documents ready and complete the process without rushing.

To apply, simply head to the official website — mahatet.in — and complete the following steps:

Visit mahatet.in and click on the MAHA TET 2026 application link

Register using your name, mobile number, and email ID

Fill in your personal, academic, and contact details carefully

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee to complete your registration

Double-check all the details before hitting submit

Download and save your confirmation page for future reference

What is MAHA TET?

MAHA TET is the official eligibility test conducted by Maharashtra for candidates who want to take up teaching positions in government and government-aided schools across the state.

The exam is conducted at two levels:

Paper 1 — For those who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Level)

Paper 2 — For those who want to teach Classes 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Level)

When is the Exam and what are the timings?

The MAHA TET 2026 exam will be held on June 21, and it will be conducted in two shifts on the same day:

Paper Timing

Paper 1 - 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Paper 2 - 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Make sure you reach your exam centre well before time and carry all the necessary documents with you.

MAHA TET 2026 Eligibility Criteria Details

MAHA TET 2026 eligibility requires candidates to have passed Higher Secondary (12th) with 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Education (D.Ed/D.El.Ed) for Paper I (Classes 1-5), or a graduation degree with B.Ed for Paper II (Classes 6-8). There is no upper age restriction, and the application requires a minimum age of 18.

Paper I (Classes 1-5 - Primary Teacher):

Passed Higher Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and completed or appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed/D.T.Ed).

Alternative: Senior Secondary with at least 45% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with NCTE regulations.

Paper II (Classes 6-8 - Elementary Teacher):

Graduation degree (BA/BSc/BCom) and passed or appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Alternative: Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in a 1-year Bachelor's in Education (B.Ed).

Alternative: Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor's in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) or 4-year B.A./B.Sc.Ed. or B.A.(Ed.)/B.Sc.(Ed.).

When will the admit card be available?

Your hall ticket will be available for download starting June 9 and can be downloaded right up until the exam day, June 21. Take a printed copy of your admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre entry without these will not be allowed.

What does the exam look like?

Here is a quick breakdown of the exam pattern so you know what to expect:

Each paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions

Each correct answer carries 1 mark

There is no negative marking, so there is no penalty for wrong answers or questions you leave blank

The exam will be conducted in multiple languages, including Marathi, English, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, and Kannada

The no negative marking policy is a relief; it means you can attempt every question without the fear of losing marks, which gives you a better shot at a higher score.

After the exam, candidates will also have access to the answer key and response sheet to estimate their scores before the official results are announced.

The MAHA TET 2026 notification is a big moment for teaching aspirants across Maharashtra. With registration already open and the exam just a few months away in June, now is the time to get your application in and start preparing seriously. Do not wait until the last few days to register; complete it early, avoid technical glitches, and give yourself enough time to focus on your studies. Keep checking the official website of Mahatet. in for any updates or changes in the schedule. Your teaching journey starts here. Make the most of it.