Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak case: Three more accused arrested in Bhiwandi

Three more accused were arrested in the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak case in Bhiwandi, bringing the total to seven, with the court remanding them in police custody till July 9. The probe by the Thane Police and SIT has revealed an inter-state network, with a Bihar-based accused suspected to be the mastermind behind the leak.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 10:24 AM IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 10:24 AM IST join share