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Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak probe: Thane Police nab accused's wife in Patna

Police in Bhiwandi had conducted a raid earlier, based on intelligence inputs and detained three individuals in connection with the TET alleged paper leak case, which has led to the postponement of the exam.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak probe: Thane Police nab accused's wife in Patna

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Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak probe: Thane Police nab accused's wife in Patna
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