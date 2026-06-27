/Maharashtra TET paper allegedly leaked 24 hours before exam, several detained in Thane

Maha Tet exam postponed: A major controversy has erupted ahead of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) after police uncovered an alleged paper leak racket in Thane, just 24 hours before the examination.
Acting on a tip-off, authorities detained several individuals suspected of being involved in circulating the question paper to candidates in exchange for money.
According to police officials, the operation was launched following intelligence inputs about a group attempting to distribute the TET question paper before the scheduled examination.
During the raid, officials recovered electronic devices, documents and other materials believed to be linked to the alleged leak. Investigators are examining whether the question paper was authentic and how it was obtained.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were allegedly charging candidates substantial sums to provide access to the examination paper ahead of the test.
Authorities are also probing whether the racket extends beyond Thane and involves a larger network operating across Maharashtra.
Police have registered a case and detained multiple suspects for questioning.
Officials said further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses. Digital evidence, including mobile phones and messaging records, is being analysed to identify additional individuals connected to the alleged scam.
The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates seeking teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across the state.
The alleged leak has raised fresh concerns over the integrity of recruitment examinations and the effectiveness of measures aimed at preventing examination fraud.
Authorities have not yet announced any decision regarding the conduct or possible cancellation of the examination.
Officials said appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.
The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of competitive examinations across the country following several recent cases of alleged paper leaks.
Candidates have urged authorities to ensure a transparent investigation and safeguard the credibility of the recruitment process.
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