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Maharashtra TET paper allegedly leaked 24 hours before exam, several detained in Thane

Maha Tet exam postponed: According to police officials, the operation was launched following intelligence inputs about a group attempting to distribute the TET question paper before the scheduled examination.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Maharashtra TET paper allegedly leaked 24 hours before exam, several detained in Thane

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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