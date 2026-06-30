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Maharashtra TET paper leak: 3 arrested for allegedly selling exam papers for Rs 1.5 crore

MHT TET paper leak: According to police, the suspects had allegedly obtained question papers for the TET examination scheduled to be held on June 28 and were trying to sell them to prospective buyers.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:11 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
Maharashtra TET paper leak: 3 arrested for allegedly selling exam papers for Rs 1.5 crore

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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