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Maharashtra TET paper leak: Two more accused get Police custody till July 30

Police added that the investigation is now focused on unearthing the entire paper leak network and identifying the roles of other individuals involved in the racket.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Maharashtra TET paper leak: Two more accused get Police custody till July 30
Image Credit: ANI

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