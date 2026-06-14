/Maharashtra wants colleges to identify students from single-parent families; Here's why

In a recent development, the Maharashtra government is considering the introduction of a separate "Single Parent Child" category in college admission forms.
The decision is taken to better support students raised by single mothers and improve access to higher education benefits.
Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announced that the state is examining the proposal as part of a broader initiative aimed at identifying and assisting children of single mothers pursuing higher and technical education.
A high-level committee is expected to be formed to study the proposal and recommend measures for its implementation.
According to the minister, the proposed category would help the government gather accurate data on students from single-mother households enrolled in colleges and universities across Maharashtra. The information could then be used to design targeted welfare measures and educational support schemes.
The Higher and Technical Education Department will constitute a separate committee to examine issues related to admission forms, hostel facilities, counselling services and other support mechanisms for such students.
The committee will submit its recommendations to the state government after consultations with stakeholders.
Officials said the committee will also explore the possibility of providing priority in hostel admissions, counselling support and other concessions to eligible students.
To understand the ground realities and discuss implementation strategies, the state government will hold an online meeting with principals of nearly 1,500 colleges on June 17.
The meeting is expected to focus on the registration process and the creation of an accurate database of students belonging to single-parent families.
The move follows the Maharashtra government's announcement during the Budget Session that it would formulate a dedicated policy for single mothers.
A committee headed by the Commissioner of the Women and Child Development Department has already been constituted to work on the broader policy framework.
Education officials believe that formally identifying students from single-mother households could help them access government welfare schemes more effectively while ensuring greater inclusivity in higher education institutions.
A recent survey by the Directorate of Higher Education reportedly identified around 14,000 students from single-mother households studying in colleges and universities across the state.
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