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  • /Maharashtra wants colleges to identify students from single-parent families; Here's why

Maharashtra wants colleges to identify students from single-parent families; Here's why

Officials said the committee will also explore the possibility of providing priority in hostel admissions, counselling support and other concessions to eligible students.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Maharashtra wants colleges to identify students from single-parent families; Here's why

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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