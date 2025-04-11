Manabadi AP 1st, 2nd Year Inter Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Via WhatsApp and SMS

Manabadi AP 1st, 2nd Year Inter Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has confirmed that the AP Inter results for both 1st and 2nd year students will be announced on April 12, 2025, at 11:00 AM. The results will be available online, and students can also check them through other platforms for easier access. The 1st year exams were held from March 1 to 19, and the 2nd year exams from March 3 to 20. With quick evaluation, BIEAP is ready to declare the results within a month. On result day, Education Minister Nara Lokesh is expected to share important details like overall pass percentage and top scorers in a press conference.

The AP Inter marksheet for both 1st and 2nd-year students will display marks obtained in each subject. Students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are declared. Information regarding supplementary exams will be released by the board shortly after the announcement of the main results.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for recounting by paying Rs. 100 per subject through the official website. However, the fee is non-refundable once the payment is made.

Manabadi AP 1st, 2nd Year Inter Result 2025: Here’s how to check result via Whatsapp

Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile. Send a ‘Hi’ message to 9552300009. You will receive a menu with the option ‘Select Service’. Tap on ‘Education Services’ and then select ‘Download Exam Results (Intermediate)’. The AP Inter Result 2025 Download option will be activated. Enter your Hall Ticket Number to access your marks memo. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2025: Here’s how to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Type this message –

For 1st Year: APGEN1 Your Roll Number

For 2nd Year: APGEN2 Your Roll Number

(Add a space between APGEN1/APGEN2 and your roll number)

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: You will get your result as an SMS on your phone

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2025: Past year trends

