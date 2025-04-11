Manabadi AP Inter Result 2025: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Released Tomorrow At resultsbie.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has confirmed the date and time for the AP Inter Result 2025. The results for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for both 1st and 2nd year will be declared on April 12, 2025, at 11 am. "The results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), March, 2025 for 1st and 2nd year students will be available on 12th April, 2025 from 11 AM onwards. Students can check their results online at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience."

The marksheet for both 1st and 2nd year Intermediate exams will include subject-wise marks scored by students. To get the original mark sheets, students will have to visit their respective schools a few days after the announcement of the BIEAP Inter Results 2025. Details regarding the supplementary exams will be shared later.

This year, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) conducted the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in March. The first-year exams began on March 1, 2025, and concluded on March 19, while the second-year exams were held from March 3 to March 20, 2025.

AP Inter Result 2025: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of BIEAP: resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says "AP Inter Result 2025."

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login credentials.

After entering the details, click on the submit button to view your result.

Review your result and download the page.

It’s recommended to take a printout for future reference.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), recommends that students keep their hall tickets ready and carefully check all details on the marks memo, such as their name, roll number, and subject-wise marks. The online result will be provisional, and original mark sheets will be issued through schools by May 2025. Students who do not pass will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams in June 2025 as a second chance to continue their academic journey.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2025: Past year trends

