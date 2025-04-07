Manabadi AP Intermediate Results 2025: 1st, 2nd Year Result To Be Released Soon At bie.ap.gov.in- Here’s How To Dwonload

AP Intermediate Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 soon. Once released, students can check their results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. This year, the AP Inter 1st Year exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2025, while the AP Inter 2nd Year exams took place from March 3 to March 20, 2025. After receiving their results, students should carefully check important details like their name, hall ticket number, marks obtained, overall grade, qualifying status, and total score.

Going through past year trends, the AP Inter results were announced on April 12 in 2024, with supplementary results following on June 18. In 2023, the results were declared on April 26. However, this year the date and time for the release of results is yet to be confirmed.

AP Intermediate Results 2025: Here’s how to check via official website

Go to the official websites bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2025 link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Your AP Inter Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Students who are not satisfied with their AP Inter 1st or 2nd Year results can request a revaluation by paying Rs 100 per subject through the official website. The revaluation results will be published in May/June 2025 on the BIEAP portal. The results of the revaluation process are expected to be announced in May or June 2025. For those who do not pass, there will be an opportunity to appear for compartment exams to improve their scores.