Manabadi TS Inter Result 2025: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Declared Soon At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Marks Memo Here

Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 results soon. While the exact date and time have not been confirmed yet, the results for both 1st and 2nd-year students are likely to be declared this month. TSBIE usually announces the results for both years on the same day. Last year, the results were released on April 24, while in 2023, they were declared in May. Going through the past trends, the TS Inter Results 2025 is expected in the last week of April or the first week of May. The TS Inter 1st-year exams (Class 11) were conducted from March 5 to March 24, 2025, and the 2nd-year exams (Class 12) were held from March 6 to March 25, 2025.

TS Inter Result 2025: Websites to check result

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results.cgg.gov.in

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2025: Steps to check scorecard here

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘TSBIE Second Year Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth, and any other required information.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your result.

Step 5: Download your marksheet and take a printout for future use.

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2025: Past year trends

Around 9.81 lakh students appeared for the Telangana Board IPE exams in 2024. The overall pass percentage was 60.01 percent for 1st-year students and 64.19% for 2nd-year students. In both years, girls performed better than boys.

In the 1st year, 68.35 percent of girls passed compared to 51.50 percent of boys. In the 2nd year, 72.53 percent of girls cleared the exam, while only 56.1 percent of boys did. The 1st-year pass rate dropped slightly from 61.68 percent in 2023, while the 2nd-year pass rate increased from 63.49 percent.