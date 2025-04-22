Manabadi TS Inter Results 2025: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results DECLARED At tgbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the TS Inter Second Year Results 2025 today, April 22. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka officially declared the results at 12 PM from the TSBIE office in Hyderabad. Once declared, students can visit the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in — to access their marks memo. To check the result, they will need to enter their hall ticket number. This year, the TS Inter exams were held from March 6 to March 25, with all papers conducted in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 noon.